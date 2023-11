Ever buy the same game on multiple consoles?

And, on purpose? I am tending to like my PS5 more than I expected. I canít even remember the last time I played a game on XBSX. I just like the PS5 more. The games, the ease of operation, just the whole box in general. And, as much as I still like my Xbox, I try to buy all newer games for PS5, if multiple consoles. Certainly, the exclusives are 10x better than Xbox. So, now Iím thinking of repurchasing some, not all, but some games I have on Xbox and get for PS5. Especially, the ones I havenít played yet on Xbox. I dunno. Does that sound insane?