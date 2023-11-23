View Poll Results: Ever buy the same game on multiple consoles?
Yes.
0
0%
No.
0
0%
What are you high?
0
0%
Voters: 0. You may not vote on this poll
Ever buy the same game on multiple consoles?
#1
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 48,811
Received 808 Likes on 688 Posts
Ever buy the same game on multiple consoles?
And, on purpose? I am tending to like my PS5 more than I expected. I cant even remember the last time I played a game on XBSX. I just like the PS5 more. The games, the ease of operation, just the whole box in general. And, as much as I still like my Xbox, I try to buy all newer games for PS5, if multiple consoles. Certainly, the exclusives are 10x better than Xbox. So, now Im thinking of repurchasing some, not all, but some games I have on Xbox and get for PS5. Especially, the ones I havent played yet on Xbox. I dunno. Does that sound insane?
#2
DVD Talk Godfather
Join Date: Oct 2003
Location: Home of 2013 NFL champion Seahawks
Posts: 51,713
Received 900 Likes on 742 Posts
Re: Ever buy the same game on multiple consoles?
If you want to play the game on PS5, you should go for it.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off