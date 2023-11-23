Ever buy the same game on multiple consoles?

And, on purpose? I am tending to like my PS5 more than I expected. I cant even remember the last time I played a game on XBSX. I just like the PS5 more. The games, the ease of operation, just the whole box in general. And, as much as I still like my Xbox, I try to buy all newer games for PS5, if multiple consoles. Certainly, the exclusives are 10x better than Xbox. So, now Im thinking of repurchasing some, not all, but some games I have on Xbox and get for PS5. Especially, the ones I havent played yet on Xbox. I dunno. Does that sound insane?

