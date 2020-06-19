DVD Talk Forum

What do you love about gaming?

What do you love about gaming?

   
Old 10-03-23, 05:20 PM
What do you love about gaming?
No matter what you play, how you play, etc. Why do you love to play?

For me: its the escapism and addictiveness to certain games. They make you explore. See things youre never going to see in real life (unless you do the Sims and stuff). Its just good wholesome, escapist fun. I also love the ingenuity some games use. I mean they are so brilliant and exquisitely put together. The stories, the characters, the gameplay. Its just amazing what they can do and come up with now.
Old 10-03-23, 05:46 PM
Re: What do you love about gaming?
Well...to me it's my...outlet....some might do sports, exercise, go bar hoping, clubs, hiking, off-roading, surfing, mountain climbing, movies, out eating...but for me especially now with my wife's health, just staying in the comfort of our home, not really spending money and worried about something might happen bad like a wreck, or crime or whatever.....is it.

Sadly though seems a lot of those times of playing with lots of friends seem to have faded some....some grew up, families to raise and take care of, work more and found less time for themselves....that part I really miss but that's part of life. Without going into detail, we pretty much can't go out much more except for family outings anyways. So for me it's either watch Blu-Ray Movies or Game...and hopefully with friends....like I said it's my outlet....
