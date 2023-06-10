DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Video Game Talk
Reload this Page >

Detective Pikachu Returns (10/6/23: Nintendo Switch)

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Video Game Talk The Place to talk about and trade Video & PC Games

Detective Pikachu Returns (10/6/23: Nintendo Switch)

   
Old 09-14-23, 07:00 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
 
The Questyen's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2010
Location: Arizona
Posts: 5,169
Received 456 Likes on 333 Posts
Detective Pikachu Returns (10/6/23: Nintendo Switch)

I never played the original game since I never really cared for handhelds so I had hoped the original would be ported to the Switch but a sequel for the Switch is just as good. Looks more interesting to me than the recent mainline Pokémon games.

Looks like IGN released a preview a week or so ago:

The Questyen is online now  
Reply Like
Old 09-14-23, 07:02 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
GatorDeb's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2001
Location: The "Real" Vice City
Posts: 17,875
Received 197 Likes on 141 Posts
Re: Detective Pikachu Returns (10/6/23: Nintendo Switch)
Originally Posted by The Questyen
since I never really cared for handhelds so I had hoped the original would be ported to the Switch

GatorDeb is online now  
Reply Like
Old 09-14-23, 07:05 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
 
The Questyen's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2010
Location: Arizona
Posts: 5,169
Received 456 Likes on 333 Posts
Re: Detective Pikachu Returns (10/6/23: Nintendo Switch)
Originally Posted by GatorDeb
The Switch is a hybrid system that I play docked through my tv. I never play it in handheld mode. That wasn't an option for most previous Nintendo handhelds.
The Questyen is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Video Game Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.