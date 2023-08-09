View Poll Results: Ever lose the desire to play?
Yes.
100.00%
No.
0
0%
What are you high?
0
0%
Voters: 1. You may not vote on this poll
Ever lose the desire to play?
Ever lose the desire to play?
Its strange. Ever since I got sick and on these new meds, Ive lacked little focus and most of all desire to play a videogame. Ive played a little of Immortals of Aveum. Minimal at best and I want to play it and Starfield, but lost all motivation.
So, my question is: have you ever lost the desire to play and did you do something to overcome it?
Re: Ever lose the desire to play?
I get burnt out since games take so long to beat now. I take breaks and do other things for weeks to month. I actually stopped gaming from around 2010 to 2018. I started back when one of my friends bought a PS4 and I bought one so we could play together online.
