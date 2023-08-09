Ever lose the desire to play?

Its strange. Ever since I got sick and on these new meds, Ive lacked little focus and most of all desire to play a videogame. Ive played a little of Immortals of Aveum. Minimal at best and I want to play it and Starfield, but lost all motivation.



So, my question is: have you ever lost the desire to play and did you do something to overcome it?