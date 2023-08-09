DVD Talk Forum

Ever lose the desire to play?

Ever lose the desire to play?

   
09-08-23, 04:14 PM
Ever lose the desire to play?
Its strange. Ever since I got sick and on these new meds, Ive lacked little focus and most of all desire to play a videogame. Ive played a little of Immortals of Aveum. Minimal at best and I want to play it and Starfield, but lost all motivation.

So, my question is: have you ever lost the desire to play and did you do something to overcome it?
09-08-23, 04:19 PM
Re: Ever lose the desire to play?
I get burnt out since games take so long to beat now. I take breaks and do other things for weeks to month. I actually stopped gaming from around 2010 to 2018. I started back when one of my friends bought a PS4 and I bought one so we could play together online.
