RIP Volition (1993-2023)
RIP Volition (1993-2023)
The developer behind Saints Row, Descent, Red Faction, and more is shuttering.
The Volition team has proudly created world-class entertainment for fans around the globe for 30 years. Weve been driven by a passion for our community and always worked to deliver joy, surprise, and delight.
This past June, Embracer Group announced a restructuring program to strengthen Embracer and maintain its position as a leader in the video game industry. As part of that program, they evaluated strategic and operational goals and made the difficult decision to close Volition effective immediately.
To help our team, we are working to provide job assistance and help smooth the transition for our Volition family members. We thank our customers and fans around the world for all the love and support over the years. You will always be in our hearts.
Re: RIP Volition (1993-2023)
I wonder if the last Saints Row had anything to do with this or if this had anything to do with the last Saints Row.
