DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Video Game Talk
Reload this Page >

RIP Volition (1993-2023)

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Video Game Talk The Place to talk about and trade Video & PC Games

RIP Volition (1993-2023)

   
Old 08-31-23, 11:50 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Reviewer/ Admin
Thread Starter
 
Adam Tyner's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Greenville, South Cackalack
Posts: 27,856
Received 1,623 Likes on 1,065 Posts
RIP Volition (1993-2023)
The developer behind Saints Row, Descent, Red Faction, and more is shuttering.

The Volition team has proudly created world-class entertainment for fans around the globe for 30 years. Weve been driven by a passion for our community and always worked to deliver joy, surprise, and delight.

This past June, Embracer Group announced a restructuring program to strengthen Embracer and maintain its position as a leader in the video game industry. As part of that program, they evaluated strategic and operational goals and made the difficult decision to close Volition effective immediately.

To help our team, we are working to provide job assistance and help smooth the transition for our Volition family members. We thank our customers and fans around the world for all the love and support over the years. You will always be in our hearts.
Adam Tyner is online now  
Reply Like
Old 08-31-23, 12:12 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
GatorDeb's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2001
Location: The "Real" Vice City
Posts: 17,779
Received 192 Likes on 136 Posts
Re: RIP Volition (1993-2023)
I wonder if the last Saints Row had anything to do with this or if this had anything to do with the last Saints Row.
GatorDeb is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Video Game Talk
View Next Unread
What Are You Playing? (August 2023)

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.