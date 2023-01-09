DVD Talk Forum

G.I. Joe: Wrath of Cobra (2024)

G.I. Joe: Wrath of Cobra (2024)

   
08-31-23, 01:28 PM
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Greenville, South Cackalack
Posts: 27,881
Received 1,630 Likes on 1,070 Posts
G.I. Joe: Wrath of Cobra (2024)
G.I. Joe: Wrath of COBRA:


Once I get to the actual gameplay part, I'm pretty into this.
09-01-23, 06:40 AM
Join Date: Nov 2002
Location: On the lake
Posts: 12,412
Received 321 Likes on 266 Posts
Re: "Upcoming Game Annoucements"...Trailers, Info, Details
^^ So it's TMNT with GI Joe skins? I'm in!
09-04-23, 11:04 PM
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 38,440
Received 399 Likes on 308 Posts
G.I. Joe: Wrath of Cobra
A friend of mine just sent this to me.


Not much to go on, but hopefully we have another Shredder's Revenge on our hands.
09-04-23, 11:09 PM
Join Date: Mar 2001
Location: The "Real" Vice City
Posts: 17,804
Received 195 Likes on 139 Posts
re: G.I. Joe: Wrath of Cobra (2024)
There's some talk about it in the new game announcements thread.
09-05-23, 01:15 AM
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 38,440
Received 399 Likes on 308 Posts
re: G.I. Joe: Wrath of Cobra (2024)
Originally Posted by GatorDeb
There's some talk about it in the new game announcements thread.
Somehow I never knew that thread existed until you mentioned it.
09-05-23, 07:17 AM
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Hope.
Posts: 13,146
Received 1,500 Likes on 901 Posts
re: G.I. Joe: Wrath of Cobra (2024)
I will play it and I will make my kids play it and we will all play it and it will be played.
09-05-23, 07:48 AM
Join Date: Aug 1999
Posts: 42,399
Received 1,636 Likes on 1,261 Posts
re: G.I. Joe: Wrath of Cobra (2024)
Originally Posted by RocShemp
Somehow I never knew that thread existed until you mentioned it.
09-05-23, 08:14 AM
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Greenville, South Cackalack
Posts: 27,881
Received 1,630 Likes on 1,070 Posts
Re: G.I. Joe: Wrath of Cobra (2024)
I moved the posts from the New & Upcoming thread here. I didn't think there'd be enough interest for a dedicated thread, but I'm glad to be proven wrong!
