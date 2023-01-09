G.I. Joe: Wrath of Cobra (2024)
#1
DVD Talk Reviewer/ Admin
Thread Starter
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Greenville, South Cackalack
Posts: 27,881
Received 1,630 Likes on 1,070 Posts
G.I. Joe: Wrath of Cobra (2024)
G.I. Joe: Wrath of COBRA:
Once I get to the actual gameplay part, I'm pretty into this.
Once I get to the actual gameplay part, I'm pretty into this.
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Nov 2002
Location: On the lake
Posts: 12,412
Received 321 Likes on 266 Posts
Re: "Upcoming Game Annoucements"...Trailers, Info, Details
^^ So it's TMNT with GI Joe skins? I'm in!
#5
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 38,440
Received 399 Likes on 308 Posts
#6
Moderator
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Hope.
Posts: 13,146
Received 1,500 Likes on 901 Posts
re: G.I. Joe: Wrath of Cobra (2024)
I will play it and I will make my kids play it and we will all play it and it will be played.
#7
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Aug 1999
Posts: 42,399
Received 1,636 Likes on 1,261 Posts
re: G.I. Joe: Wrath of Cobra (2024)
#8
DVD Talk Reviewer/ Admin
Thread Starter
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Greenville, South Cackalack
Posts: 27,881
Received 1,630 Likes on 1,070 Posts
Re: G.I. Joe: Wrath of Cobra (2024)
I moved the posts from the New & Upcoming thread here. I didn't think there'd be enough interest for a dedicated thread, but I'm glad to be proven wrong!
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off