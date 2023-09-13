DVD Talk Forum

Unity commits corporate suicide

Unity commits corporate suicide

   
09-12-23, 10:59 PM
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Unity commits corporate suicide
This could become a HUGE problem for Game Pass moving forward...
09-12-23, 11:04 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Re: Xbox Game Pass/Game Pass Ultimate
Correction - one dev. I've never heard of them.
09-12-23, 11:49 PM
Dan
Re: Xbox Game Pass/Game Pass Ultimate
Id like to see how Unity could possibly know how many times a game is installed on any/every platform. From the sounds of it, theyre going to estimate the number. Sounds like a foolproof plan that definitely wont backfire.

But sure, Game Pass is doomed is the logical conclusion here.
09-13-23, 07:14 AM
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Re: Xbox Game Pass/Game Pass Ultimate
Yeah, this is a Unity problem, not a Game Pass or any other subscription service problem.
09-13-23, 09:04 AM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Re: Xbox Game Pass/Game Pass Ultimate
We'll probably just see Unity engine games not being released on these services anymore. They'll all be stand alone purchases rather than being launched on GP or PSN+. I've already seen numerous posts from indie devs who are pulling demos from Steam because they can't afford the extra charges without passing it on to publishers or worse, consumers.
09-13-23, 09:24 AM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Re: Xbox Game Pass/Game Pass Ultimate
Originally Posted by Noonan
We'll probably just see Unity engine games [From indie devs] not being released on these services anymore. They'll all be stand alone purchases rather than being launched on GP or PSN+. I've already seen numerous posts from indie devs who are pulling demos from Steam because they can't afford the extra charges without passing it on to publishers or worse, consumers.
FTFY. Biggest game of the year tells MS pay for us or we bail, MS gonna pay for them.
09-13-23, 09:30 AM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Re: Xbox Game Pass/Game Pass Ultimate
Originally Posted by GatorDeb
FTFY. Biggest game of the year tells MS pay for us or we bail, MS gonna pay for them.
No "biggest game of the year" will ever be made in Unity. It's a new(ish) engine geared towards indie devs.
09-13-23, 09:32 AM
Dan
Re: Xbox Game Pass/Game Pass Ultimate
Yeah, if anything, I see publishers/developers negotiating the Unity fee into their subscription/streaming contracts going forward or abandoning the engine entirely for new projects.
Either way, I think itll affect games on PC more than anywhere else. Maybe a Unity Bullshit thread is needed.

Anyway, in other news, this is the full list of Game Pass Core (formerly Xbox Live Gold) games that will be available:

Among Us
Astroneer
Celeste
Dead Cells
Descenders
Dishonored 2
DOOM Eternal Standard Edition
Fable Anniversary
Fallout 4
Fallout 76
Firewatch
Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition
Gang Beasts
Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition
Golf with your Friends
Grounded
Halo 5: Guardians
Halo Wars 2
Hellblade: Senuas Sacrifice
Human Fall Flat
INSIDE
LIMBO
Ori & the Will of the Wisps
Overcooked! 2
Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
Powerwash Simulator
Psychonauts 2
Slay the Spire
Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition
Stardew Valley
State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
Superliminal
The Elder Scrolls Online
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge
Unpacking
Vampire Survivors
09-13-23, 09:35 AM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Re: Xbox Game Pass/Game Pass Ultimate
So this is mostly an indie thing. I personally haven't really taken to indie games (have tried them over the years) and I stick to the BG3s and Starfields, so it won't impact me, but I know a lot of people in this thread play a lot of indies on GP. Something will be figured out.
09-13-23, 09:39 AM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Re: Xbox Game Pass/Game Pass Ultimate
Originally Posted by GatorDeb
So this is mostly an indie thing. I personally haven't really taken to indie games (have tried them over the years) and I stick to the BG3s and Starfields, so it won't impact me, but I know a lot of people in this thread play a lot of indies on GP. Something will be figured out.
Yes, GP will eventually get more expensive or stop carrying these games. As Dan said, devs will have to pass on the extra charges to publishers (MS/XBOX) or consumers. If MS starts absorbing the extra cost in new contracts, they absolutely will pass that on to consumers via a price increase of GP. I'd expect the same from Sony.

Edit: Looks like it's getting started already.

09-13-23, 12:38 PM
Dan
Re: Xbox Game Pass/Game Pass Ultimate
Oh look. Nothing to do with Game Pass.

09-13-23, 12:40 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Re: Xbox Game Pass/Game Pass Ultimate
That didn't take long.

Apparently the current CEO of Unity was also the CEO of EA back when FIFA first put loot boxes in the game. Surprise, suprise.

Also read that a bunch of Unity bosses dumped stock before the initial announcement.
09-13-23, 01:14 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Re: Xbox Game Pass/Game Pass Ultimate
Originally Posted by Noonan

Also read that a bunch of Unity bosses dumped stock before the initial announcement.
That's.... illegal. And when it's blatant like that a lot of the time investigated.
09-13-23, 01:30 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Re: Xbox Game Pass/Game Pass Ultimate
Originally Posted by GatorDeb
That's.... illegal. And when it's blatant like that a lot of the time investigated.
They could probably argue that instating a policy which would drive more revenue would be a good thing for a company. I'm not sure this scenario would be considered insider trading.
09-13-23, 01:36 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Re: Xbox Game Pass/Game Pass Ultimate
Originally Posted by Noonan
They could probably argue that instating a policy which would drive more revenue would be a good thing for a company. I'm not sure this scenario would be considered insider trading.
Then why sell the stock if you think your company is going to flourish?
09-13-23, 01:38 PM
Dan
Re: Xbox Game Pass/Game Pass Ultimate
Yikes.

https://www.reddit.com/r/gamedev/com...repo_to_track/

hey Adam Tyner or Goldberg74 , maybe we can move all these posts about Unity to a Unity commits corporate suicide thread?
09-13-23, 01:47 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Re: Xbox Game Pass/Game Pass Ultimate
To be eventually moved as well but here's the article about the President's stock sell off before the new policy was announced.

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/unity...050515124.html
09-13-23, 03:10 PM
DVD Talk Reviewer/ Admin
 
Re: Xbox Game Pass/Game Pass Ultimate
Originally Posted by Dan
maybe we can move all these posts about Unity to a Unity commits corporate suicide thread?
Done!
09-13-23, 03:20 PM
Dan
Re: Unity commits corporate suicide
Thanks Adam! didnt think youd use my title though!
