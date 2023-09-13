Unity commits corporate suicide

Re: Xbox Game Pass/Game Pass Ultimate

Yeah, if anything, I see publishers/developers negotiating the Unity fee into their subscription/streaming contracts going forward or abandoning the engine entirely for new projects.

Either way, I think itll affect games on PC more than anywhere else. Maybe a Unity Bullshit thread is needed.



Anyway, in other news, this is the full list of Game Pass Core (formerly Xbox Live Gold) games that will be available:



Among Us

Astroneer

Celeste

Dead Cells

Descenders

Dishonored 2

DOOM Eternal Standard Edition

Fable Anniversary

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Firewatch

Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition

Gang Beasts

Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition

Golf with your Friends

Grounded

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo Wars 2

Hellblade: Senuas Sacrifice

Human Fall Flat

INSIDE

LIMBO

Ori & the Will of the Wisps

Overcooked! 2

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition

Powerwash Simulator

Psychonauts 2

Slay the Spire

Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition

Stardew Valley

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition

Superliminal

The Elder Scrolls Online

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge

Unpacking

Vampire Survivors

