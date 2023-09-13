Unity commits corporate suicide
Unity commits corporate suicide
This could become a HUGE problem for Game Pass moving forward...
Re: Xbox Game Pass/Game Pass Ultimate
Id like to see how Unity could possibly know how many times a game is installed on any/every platform. From the sounds of it, theyre going to estimate the number. Sounds like a foolproof plan that definitely wont backfire.
But sure, Game Pass is doomed is the logical conclusion here.
Re: Xbox Game Pass/Game Pass Ultimate
Yeah, this is a Unity problem, not a Game Pass or any other subscription service problem.
Re: Xbox Game Pass/Game Pass Ultimate
We'll probably just see Unity engine games not being released on these services anymore. They'll all be stand alone purchases rather than being launched on GP or PSN+. I've already seen numerous posts from indie devs who are pulling demos from Steam because they can't afford the extra charges without passing it on to publishers or worse, consumers.
Re: Xbox Game Pass/Game Pass Ultimate
We'll probably just see Unity engine games [From indie devs] not being released on these services anymore. They'll all be stand alone purchases rather than being launched on GP or PSN+. I've already seen numerous posts from indie devs who are pulling demos from Steam because they can't afford the extra charges without passing it on to publishers or worse, consumers.
Re: Xbox Game Pass/Game Pass Ultimate
Yeah, if anything, I see publishers/developers negotiating the Unity fee into their subscription/streaming contracts going forward or abandoning the engine entirely for new projects.
Either way, I think itll affect games on PC more than anywhere else. Maybe a Unity Bullshit thread is needed.
Anyway, in other news, this is the full list of Game Pass Core (formerly Xbox Live Gold) games that will be available:
Among Us
Astroneer
Celeste
Dead Cells
Descenders
Dishonored 2
DOOM Eternal Standard Edition
Fable Anniversary
Fallout 4
Fallout 76
Firewatch
Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition
Gang Beasts
Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition
Golf with your Friends
Grounded
Halo 5: Guardians
Halo Wars 2
Hellblade: Senuas Sacrifice
Human Fall Flat
INSIDE
LIMBO
Ori & the Will of the Wisps
Overcooked! 2
Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
Powerwash Simulator
Psychonauts 2
Slay the Spire
Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition
Stardew Valley
State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
Superliminal
The Elder Scrolls Online
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge
Unpacking
Vampire Survivors
So this is mostly an indie thing. I personally haven't really taken to indie games (have tried them over the years) and I stick to the BG3s and Starfields, so it won't impact me, but I know a lot of people in this thread play a lot of indies on GP. Something will be figured out.
Last edited by Noonan; 09-13-23 at 09:57 AM.
Oh look. Nothing to do with Game Pass.
That didn't take long.
Apparently the current CEO of Unity was also the CEO of EA back when FIFA first put loot boxes in the game. Surprise, suprise.
Also read that a bunch of Unity bosses dumped stock before the initial announcement.
Re: Xbox Game Pass/Game Pass Ultimate
Re: Xbox Game Pass/Game Pass Ultimate
Yikes.
https://www.reddit.com/r/gamedev/com...repo_to_track/
hey Adam Tyner or Goldberg74 , maybe we can move all these posts about Unity to a Unity commits corporate suicide thread?
To be eventually moved as well but here's the article about the President's stock sell off before the new policy was announced.
Thanks Adam! didnt think youd use my title though!
