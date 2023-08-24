DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Video Game Talk
Reload this Page >

Project Mugen

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Video Game Talk The Place to talk about and trade Video & PC Games

Project Mugen

   
Old 08-24-23, 03:43 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 38,414
Received 391 Likes on 301 Posts
Project Mugen
Much like the old Mugen freeware 2D fighting game engine of the late '90s that resulted in a lot of fun mashups, this game looks like a lot of recent open world games thrown in a blender. Hopefully it'll be fun.

RocShemp is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Video Game Talk
View Next Unread
Xbox Game Pass/Game Pass Ultimate

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.