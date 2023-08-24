Project Mugen
#1
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 38,414
Received 391 Likes on 301 Posts
Project Mugen
Much like the old Mugen freeware 2D fighting game engine of the late '90s that resulted in a lot of fun mashups, this game looks like a lot of recent open world games thrown in a blender. Hopefully it'll be fun.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off