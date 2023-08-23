Wish there was a way to see what good games I have gotten for "free."
There's GOG, Amazon, Epic, Steam, others, and there's always games being given away for free. And after years of doing this, I don't even know what I have anymore, I just "buy" buy buy. For example I have both Baldur's Gate 1 and 2 and through adding RPG games to a price tracker I just realized today I own Neverwinter Nights on Gog. I wish there was an easier way to fish out the "good" games across all platforms without having to Google one by one. Horrible problem to have
