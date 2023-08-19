Retro games on mini console recommendations?
#1
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Montreal, Canada
Posts: 35,504
Received 1,061 Likes on 722 Posts
Retro games on mini console recommendations?
I bought a cheap retro games console on Amazon (it's like a copy of a Mini NES), and there's like 600 games I've never heard of.
I found Pacman, Donkey Kong, a few Super Mario, Galaga, Space Invaders, Tecmo Bowl, i.e. the obvious ones. I even looked for Pong but that's not on there. What else would you recommend?
There's a "User Folder" so I think I can add games as well.
I found Pacman, Donkey Kong, a few Super Mario, Galaga, Space Invaders, Tecmo Bowl, i.e. the obvious ones. I even looked for Pong but that's not on there. What else would you recommend?
There's a "User Folder" so I think I can add games as well.
#2
DVD Talk God
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 75,603
Received 2,895 Likes on 2,124 Posts
Re: Retro games on mini console recommendations?
Yeah you basically purchased a bootleg system (probably from China) that plays illegal Rom files.
I don't think anyone can add more to the discussion because Roms are technically illegal.
I don't think anyone can add more to the discussion because Roms are technically illegal.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off