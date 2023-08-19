DVD Talk Forum

Retro games on mini console recommendations?

Retro games on mini console recommendations?

   
Old 08-19-23, 06:00 PM
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Montreal, Canada
Posts: 35,504
Received 1,061 Likes on 722 Posts
Retro games on mini console recommendations?
I bought a cheap retro games console on Amazon (it's like a copy of a Mini NES), and there's like 600 games I've never heard of.

I found Pacman, Donkey Kong, a few Super Mario, Galaga, Space Invaders, Tecmo Bowl, i.e. the obvious ones. I even looked for Pong but that's not on there. What else would you recommend?

There's a "User Folder" so I think I can add games as well.
Old 08-19-23, 06:11 PM
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 75,603
Received 2,895 Likes on 2,124 Posts
Re: Retro games on mini console recommendations?
Yeah you basically purchased a bootleg system (probably from China) that plays illegal Rom files.

I don't think anyone can add more to the discussion because Roms are technically illegal.
