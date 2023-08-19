Retro games on mini console recommendations?

I bought a cheap retro games console on Amazon (it's like a copy of a Mini NES), and there's like 600 games I've never heard of.I found Pacman, Donkey Kong, a few Super Mario, Galaga, Space Invaders, Tecmo Bowl, i.e. the obvious ones. I even looked for Pong but that's not on there. What else would you recommend?There's a "User Folder" so I think I can add games as well.