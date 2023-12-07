Oxenfree 1 and 2, multiplatform, now.
Oxenfree 1 and 2, multiplatform, now.
Oxenfree 2 just got released today and I got interested and was surprised to find you can play them both for free on Android and that it's the first internally developed Netflix game. The app asked me who was playing and I got to select my Netflix profile. I didn't know Netflix got into games. Why would anyone pay when they can play this for free.
Wow, saw this available for pre-order at a discount in the PSN store, but yes, free is much better.
