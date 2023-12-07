DVD Talk Forum

Oxenfree 1 and 2, multiplatform, now.

Old 07-12-23, 11:16 PM
Join Date: Mar 2001
Location: The "Real" Vice City
Posts: 17,543
Received 164 Likes on 113 Posts
Oxenfree 1 and 2, multiplatform, now.
Oxenfree 2 just got released today and I got interested and was surprised to find you can play them both for free on Android and that it's the first internally developed Netflix game. The app asked me who was playing and I got to select my Netflix profile. I didn't know Netflix got into games. Why would anyone pay when they can play this for free.
Old 07-12-23, 11:27 PM
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 69,313
Received 4,777 Likes on 3,259 Posts
Re: Oxenfree 1 and 2, multiplatform, now.
Wow, saw this available for pre-order at a discount in the PSN store, but yes, free is much better.
