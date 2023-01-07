What Are You Playing? (July 2023)
#1
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Inglewood, Ca.
Posts: 8,277
Received 158 Likes on 146 Posts
What Are You Playing? (July 2023)
Haven't played anything in about 3 weeks, ever since finishing 007 James Bond series. Recently bought a PS2 fat version. Since my PS2 slim doesn't read like 75% of games I have. So I'll be starting soon I hope, playing games on PS2 that were part of series playthrough that I wasn't able to play.
up first
up first
