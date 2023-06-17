DVD Talk Forum

The Last of Us - will the TV show spoil the game?

The Last of Us - will the TV show spoil the game?

   
06-17-23, 01:57 PM
The Last of Us - will the TV show spoil the game?
Never played. Just started the remastered version on the ps5. Not sure how to add spoilers but how much of the show can I watch without spoiling the game?
06-17-23, 06:28 PM
re: The Last of Us - will the TV show spoil the game?
Originally Posted by Pmwdan
Never played. Just started the remastered version on the ps5. Not sure how to add spoilers but how much of the show can I watch without spoiling the game?
If you don't want to be spoiled for the game, don't watch any of the show first (and vice versa). The show is extremely faithful to the story of the game.
