Favorite console exclusive game?

Even though Iím not finished, Iím going with PS5ís Horizon: Zero Dawn. That took me by surprise and Iím having a blast. Now, that may change with others I have yet to play, but of all exclusives on either Xbox or PS, this is my favorite.



so from any console, whatís your favorite that only belongs to that specific console? And, not fav exclusive for each console, just #1 of them all.