Favorite console exclusive game?

Even though Im not finished, Im going with PS5s Horizon: Zero Dawn. That took me by surprise and Im having a blast. Now, that may change with others I have yet to play, but of all exclusives on either Xbox or PS, this is my favorite.



so from any console, whats your favorite that only belongs to that specific console? And, not fav exclusive for each console, just #1 of them all.

