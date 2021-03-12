DVD Talk Forum

Video Game Talk

12-03-21, 11:55 PM
GatorDeb's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2001
Location: The "Real" Vice City
Posts: 16,621
Received 29 Likes on 22 Posts
Hot Wheels Unleashed.
I searched through Google and the search engine here and found no posts, surprisingly. I'm playing the pc version and having such a blast. This game is amazing. And it speaks to the collector in me. So many things to do in it. Anyone else playing it on any system?
