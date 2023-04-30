DVD Talk Forum

Has anyone here ever played any Nintendo VS. System games?

04-30-23, 03:50 PM
Has anyone here ever played any Nintendo VS. System games?
I was unfamiliar with the Nintendo VS. System until pretty recently, and have not played any games for the system.



Nintendo VS. System

VS. System

Did you ever play any Nintendo VS. System games when arcades were still popular? Thanks to anyone that replies.
