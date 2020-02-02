Re: Common things in video games that you really dislike?

Load times that vary so much in games. Load times period. I know they have to be there, I guess, but sometimes big interruptions are not ideal. Thats what pause is for.



And non-skippable cut scenes. I like The Witcher 3 and all but dont need to see same while beautiful art of Witcher and Yennifer and recap of whats happening, when I die or go to different area on map...

