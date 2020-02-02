Common things in video games that you really dislike?
Common things in video games that you really dislike?
When I'm playing a video game, one thing that always annoys me is the "invisible wall". Another thing is in open world games, when I clear a section and then it is not clear what I'm supposed to do next and I spend a lot of time basically walking around aimlessly trying to figure where I'm supposed to go.
What common things in video games do you dislike?
Re: Common things in video games that you really dislike?
Load times that vary so much in games. Load times period. I know they have to be there, I guess, but sometimes big interruptions are not ideal. Thats what pause is for.
And non-skippable cut scenes. I like The Witcher 3 and all but dont need to see same while beautiful art of Witcher and Yennifer and recap of whats happening, when I die or go to different area on map...
Re: Common things in video games that you really dislike?
Game updates that take 6 to 10 hours to download.
