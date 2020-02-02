DVD Talk Forum

Common things in video games that you really dislike?

Common things in video games that you really dislike?

   
02-02-20, 06:30 PM
Common things in video games that you really dislike?
When I'm playing a video game, one thing that always annoys me is the "invisible wall". Another thing is in open world games, when I clear a section and then it is not clear what I'm supposed to do next and I spend a lot of time basically walking around aimlessly trying to figure where I'm supposed to go.

What common things in video games do you dislike?
02-02-20, 06:41 PM
OldBoy
 
Re: Common things in video games that you really dislike?
Load times that vary so much in games. Load times period. I know they have to be there, I guess, but sometimes big interruptions are not ideal. Thats what pause is for.

And non-skippable cut scenes. I like The Witcher 3 and all but dont need to see same while beautiful art of Witcher and Yennifer and recap of whats happening, when I die or go to different area on map...
02-02-20, 06:48 PM
DJariya
 
Re: Common things in video games that you really dislike?
Game updates that take 6 to 10 hours to download.
02-02-20, 07:26 PM
OldBoy
 
Re: Common things in video games that you really dislike?
Originally Posted by DJariya View Post
Game updates that take 6 to 10 hours to download.
dont you just have it auto do it in middle of night or whenever youre not using?
