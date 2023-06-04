Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (4/27/17: Nintendo Switch)
#1
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Oct 2010
Location: Arizona
Posts: 4,900
Received 396 Likes on 289 Posts
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (4/27/17: Nintendo Switch)
Booster Course Pass Additions:
Wave 1:
Paris Promenade (Tour)
Toad Circuit (3DS)
Choco Mountain (N64)
Coconut Mall (Wii)
Tokyo Blur (Tour)
Shroom Ridge (DS)
Sky Garden (GBA)
Ninja Hideaway (Tour)
Wave 2:
New York Minute (Tour)
Mario Circuit 3 (SNES)
Kalimari Desert (N64)
Waluigi Pinball (DS)
Sydney Sprint (Tour)
Snow Land (GBA)
Mushroom Gorge (Wii)
Sky High Sundae (New Course)
Wave 3:
London Loop (Tour)
Boo Lake (GBA)
Rock Rock Mountain (3DS)
Maple Treeway (Wii)
Berlin Byways (Tour)
Peach Gardens (DS)
Merry Mountain (Tour)
Rainbow Road (3DS)
Wave 4 (also added Birdo as a playable character):
Amsterdam Drift (Tour)
Riverside Park (GBA)
DK Summit (Wii)
Yoshi's Island (New Course)
Bangkok Rush (Tour)
Mario Circuit (DS)
Waluigi Stadium (GCN)
Singapore Speedway (Tour)
Wave 5:
Wave 6:
Crazy to me that we never had a dedicated thread to this game let alone the Wii U version.
#2
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Oct 2010
Location: Arizona
Posts: 4,900
Received 396 Likes on 289 Posts
Re: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (4/27/17: Nintendo Switch)
For stats nerds there are currently 80 tracks in the original game and Booster Course Pass up through Wave 4.
Original Courses (27)
Gamecube (5)
Game Boy Advance (7)
Nintendo 64 (6)
Super Nintendo (3)
Wii (7)
DS (7)
3DS (7)
Mario Kart Tour (11)
Original Courses (27)
Gamecube (5)
Game Boy Advance (7)
Nintendo 64 (6)
Super Nintendo (3)
Wii (7)
DS (7)
3DS (7)
Mario Kart Tour (11)
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off