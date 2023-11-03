DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Video Game Talk
Reload this Page >

Project TH

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Video Game Talk The Place to talk about and trade Video & PC Games

Project TH

   
Old 03-11-23, 08:47 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 37,720
Received 204 Likes on 159 Posts
Project TH
Anyone heard of this? It's from a company called EVR Studio. It looks like an ultra photorealistic Splinter Cell.





Unsurprisingly, it seems it started out as a tech demo.


Here are some trailers and discussion videos.





RocShemp is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Video Game Talk
View Next Unread
Super Mario Kart turns 30 next year. Will Nintendo announce Mario Kart 9 to celebrate?

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.