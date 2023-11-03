Project TH
#1
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
Project TH
Anyone heard of this? It's from a company called EVR Studio. It looks like an ultra photorealistic Splinter Cell.
Unsurprisingly, it seems it started out as a tech demo.
Here are some trailers and discussion videos.
Unsurprisingly, it seems it started out as a tech demo.
Here are some trailers and discussion videos.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off