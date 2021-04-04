Disco Elysium - The Final Cut (3/30/21) - PC, PS5, PS4, Stadia (XO, Switch coming soon)
#1
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 53,391
Received 1,323 Likes on 816 Posts
Disco Elysium - The Final Cut (3/30/21) - PC, PS5, PS4, Stadia (XO, Switch coming soon)
I checked and we never had a dedicated thread for this game, which was a massive critical success. The original was a PC-only release in 2019 that got a Metacritic score of 91, ended up as Game of the Year in several sites including PC Gamer, won four awards in The Game Awards, won three BAFTAs, and was praised as game of the year in this forum by a member :
Here's an original review from IGN
Well, waiting has paid off. Last week it finally came to the PS4 and PS5 as The Final Cut. What I didn't expect is that now every bit of dialog in the game is voice acted, and voiced well! Even all the narrator, in-your-head, DM stuff. Apparently it makes a great game way, way better.
The Final Cut has a Metacritic score of a whopping 96.
There's also an additional one of four brief missions you can play at the end now, based on how you sided politically in the main game.
That's more than I could have hoped for. In addition, for its first week the PS5 version (which comes with a free PS4 version as well-- interestingly the PS4 version is 10 GB and the PS5 is 8 GB) is on sale at 20% off for PS Plus members, making it an absolute bargain at launch at $31.99. Sony should have really done a better job highlighting this deal. It takes some searching to even find on the website storefront.
I can't wait to dig into this game!
Here's an original review from IGN
Well, waiting has paid off. Last week it finally came to the PS4 and PS5 as The Final Cut. What I didn't expect is that now every bit of dialog in the game is voice acted, and voiced well! Even all the narrator, in-your-head, DM stuff. Apparently it makes a great game way, way better.
The Final Cut has a Metacritic score of a whopping 96.
There's also an additional one of four brief missions you can play at the end now, based on how you sided politically in the main game.
That's more than I could have hoped for. In addition, for its first week the PS5 version (which comes with a free PS4 version as well-- interestingly the PS4 version is 10 GB and the PS5 is 8 GB) is on sale at 20% off for PS Plus members, making it an absolute bargain at launch at $31.99. Sony should have really done a better job highlighting this deal. It takes some searching to even find on the website storefront.
I can't wait to dig into this game!
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off