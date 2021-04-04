DVD Talk Forum

Disco Elysium - The Final Cut (3/30/21) - PC, PS5, PS4, Stadia (XO, Switch coming soon)

Disco Elysium - The Final Cut (3/30/21) - PC, PS5, PS4, Stadia (XO, Switch coming soon)

   
Disco Elysium - The Final Cut (3/30/21) - PC, PS5, PS4, Stadia (XO, Switch coming soon)
I checked and we never had a dedicated thread for this game, which was a massive critical success. The original was a PC-only release in 2019 that got a Metacritic score of 91, ended up as Game of the Year in several sites including PC Gamer, won four awards in The Game Awards, won three BAFTAs, and was praised as game of the year in this forum by a member :
Originally Posted by Noonan View Post
Disco Elysium and it's not even close
I skipped it at the time because I knew it would eventually come to consoles, which is my preferred way to play games, and if I'm being completely honest, because a game with that much text reading is kind of a drag to me.
Here's an original review from IGN

Well, waiting has paid off. Last week it finally came to the PS4 and PS5 as The Final Cut. What I didn't expect is that now every bit of dialog in the game is voice acted, and voiced well! Even all the narrator, in-your-head, DM stuff. Apparently it makes a great game way, way better.
The Final Cut has a Metacritic score of a whopping 96.
There's also an additional one of four brief missions you can play at the end now, based on how you sided politically in the main game.

That's more than I could have hoped for. In addition, for its first week the PS5 version (which comes with a free PS4 version as well-- interestingly the PS4 version is 10 GB and the PS5 is 8 GB) is on sale at 20% off for PS Plus members, making it an absolute bargain at launch at $31.99. Sony should have really done a better job highlighting this deal. It takes some searching to even find on the website storefront.
I can't wait to dig into this game!
