YAWTNOTVG Thread.

   
Old 02-19-23, 05:50 PM
YAWTNOTVG Thread.
It's an old old game I remember playing it in computer class in school in the 80s. You are an explorer in the jungle and have to either escape or rescue your female companion. You swing on vines, there's natives, go over cauldrons, etc, really 8 bit.
Old 02-19-23, 06:08 PM
Re: YAWTNOTVG Thread.
Pitfall?
Old 02-19-23, 06:21 PM
Re: YAWTNOTVG Thread.
Originally Posted by davidh777 View Post
Pitfall?
So it definitely looks like Pitfall but it was like the indie version of it, even more rudimentary graphics.
Old 02-19-23, 06:34 PM
Re: YAWTNOTVG Thread.
It could still be Pitfall! or one of its sequels, perhaps a port that is graphically inferior to others so it has a more indie feel. Atari and IntelliVision and the arcade all had very different looks for the same game. But what you describe really sounds like Pitfall! to me.
Old 02-19-23, 06:40 PM
Re: YAWTNOTVG Thread.
It was for the PC, though, and by the time Pitfall got the PC the graphics were way more advanced.
