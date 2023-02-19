YAWTNOTVG Thread.
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
YAWTNOTVG Thread.
It's an old old game I remember playing it in computer class in school in the 80s. You are an explorer in the jungle and have to either escape or rescue your female companion. You swing on vines, there's natives, go over cauldrons, etc, really 8 bit.
#2
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Oct 2003
Location: Home of 2013 NFL champion Seahawks
Posts: 49,941
Received 700 Likes on 571 Posts
Re: YAWTNOTVG Thread.
Pitfall?
#3
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
#4
Moderator
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Hope.
Posts: 12,598
Received 1,302 Likes on 775 Posts
Re: YAWTNOTVG Thread.
It could still be Pitfall! or one of its sequels, perhaps a port that is graphically inferior to others so it has a more indie feel. Atari and IntelliVision and the arcade all had very different looks for the same game. But what you describe really sounds like Pitfall! to me.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off