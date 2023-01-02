DVD Talk Forum

Atomic Heart...The New Bioshock of 2023...Feb 2023

Atomic Heart...The New Bioshock of 2023...Feb 2023

   
Old 02-01-23, 11:02 AM
Atomic Heart...The New Bioshock of 2023...Feb 2023
Atomic Heart was first revealed October 8, 2018..... Atomic Heart: Beta and Pre-Orders Announced - IGN ......Developed by Mudfish which was created in 2017.


Atomic Heart Wikipedia..... Atomic Heart (video game) - Wikipedia

June 2021 Story from GamerRant.... Atomic Heart Has Come a Long Way Since It Was First Revealed Atomic Heart Has Come a Long Way Since It Was First Revealed (gamerant.com)

Atomic Heart gets a Fall 2022 Release Window.... Atomic Heart Gets Fall 2022 Release Window - Game Informer ..... But gets delayed to early 2023.... It sounds like Atomic Heart has been delayed to 2023 | GamesRadar+

Official Gameplay Trailer released August 2020....


Gamescon 2022...Combat release Trailer is shown.....


Old 02-01-23, 11:10 AM
Re: Atomic Heart...The New Bioshock of 2023...Feb 2023
Atomic Heart Release and Reveal Date trailer....Febuary 2022....


Atomic Heart Release Trailer.....October 2022

Old 02-01-23, 11:15 AM
Re: Atomic Heart...The New Bioshock of 2023...Feb 2023
Atomic Heart Official Gameplay GeoForce 4K RTX..... December 2022


Atomic Heart Overview Gameplay trailer....February 2023

