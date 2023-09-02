View Poll Results: Same game bought on 2 different consoles?
Ever bought the same game on different consoles?
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 47,320
Received 663 Likes on 569 Posts
Ever bought the same game on different consoles?
I was wondering this if yall have bought or downloaded the gave on 2 different or more consoles and if so, why?
I was thinking of this because I was thinking of playing the Arkham games on PS5 just to see difference in game, even if subtle, difference with controller.
Do you do it for performance issues? Some added perks of one version or another that came out later or something?
