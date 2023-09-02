DVD Talk Forum

Ever bought the same game on different consoles?

View Poll Results: Same game bought on 2 different consoles?
Yes.
0
0%
No.
0
0%
What are you high?
0
0%
Voters: 0. You may not vote on this poll

Ever bought the same game on different consoles?

   
Ever bought the same game on different consoles?
I was wondering this if yall have bought or downloaded the gave on 2 different or more consoles and if so, why?

I was thinking of this because I was thinking of playing the Arkham games on PS5 just to see difference in game, even if subtle, difference with controller.

Do you do it for performance issues? Some added perks of one version or another that came out later or something?
