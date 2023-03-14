Hot Wheels: Rift Rally announced (3/14/23; PS4/PS5/iOS)
If this mixed-reality racer reminds you a lot of Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, it's because it's from the same folks -- but looks massively more polished.
Hot Wheels: Rift Rally puts players behind the wheel of their favorite Hot Wheels vehicles using the Chameleon RC car, which can digitally transform into more than 140 vehicle variations. This includes iconic Hot Wheels such as Twin Mill, Bone Shaker, Mach Speeder, Gotta Go, and more fan-favorites; as well as several Hot Wheels: Rift Rally original vehicles.
In Hot Wheels: Rift Rally, players have two ways to play. In Campaign mode, players set up Rift Gates to create the ultimate mixed reality track and explore different challenge maps where there are multiple challenges to complete and races to race. In Stunt mode, players drive and stunt the Chameleon without gates as they chain together drifts, wheelies, and burnouts to hit high scores and earn rewards.
- Meet the Chameleon Take control of this shapeshifting RC supercar.
- Bring Cars to Life Tune the chameleon into 140-plus legendary Hot Wheels vehicles with special abilities.
- Transform Your World Place the gates throughout your space and set up the ultimate custom track.
- Cooperative Play and Competition Play cooperatively, taking turns in the driver's seator place up to four chameleons in the same room.
- Stunt Mode Flip and spin in the free-driving Stunt Mode. Show off your skills by performing tricks and unlock new Hot Wheels along the way.
- Challenges Play in multiple worlds with the campaign map. Battle monsters, blow up robots, and even destroy noodle carts?
- Standard Edition($129.99)
- One-of-a kind Chameleon RC car
- Four high-tech mixed reality gates
- Charger cable
- Collector's Edition($149.99)
- Collectors Edition Chameleon RC car
- Limited edition die-cast McLaren Hot Wheels car
- Bonus unlockable car: McLaren Senna
