Pre-orders you regret?

I know some dont preorder, but many do, so for them



the ones youre excited for, preorder before any reviews or anything and you play it and its a total disappointmen.



the one that sticks in my craw, that nobody would agree with, but Elden Ring. That is always in back of mind. Not really a whole lot of others. I dont regret many purchases, preorder or later.

