DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Video Game Talk
Reload this Page >

Games where you can't get lost?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Video Game Talk The Place to talk about and trade Video & PC Games

Games where you can't get lost?

   
Old 02-06-23, 04:25 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
GatorDeb's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2001
Location: The "Real" Vice City
Posts: 16,963
Received 94 Likes on 65 Posts
Games where you can't get lost?
I like games like Elden Ring and Fallout but I end up not playing them because I can't figure out where to go next. What are some games like that but really easy to figure out how to get from point A to point B? I also hate games where I can fall, I want games where I can't fall off.
GatorDeb is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-06-23, 04:32 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Posts: 40,653
Received 1,371 Likes on 1,072 Posts
Re: Games where you can't get lost?
I don't remember, do you have a switch? Mario Odyssey for example I believe will show you arrows on the ground or something of where to go next, and if you fall you lose some life points that regenerate if you just wait it out. Something like Breath of the Wild allows you to get lost but it also kind of trains you to try to use landmarks and there's not really a set order to do things in so I think that's fine.

The original Dead Space had a button to show you where to go if you got lost, I"m not sure if the remake has it but I'd guess so.
fujishig is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-06-23, 04:33 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 66,068
Received 4,057 Likes on 2,748 Posts
Re: Games where you can't get lost?
Pong
Decker is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-06-23, 04:37 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
GatorDeb's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2001
Location: The "Real" Vice City
Posts: 16,963
Received 94 Likes on 65 Posts
Re: Games where you can't get lost?
Originally Posted by fujishig View Post
I don't remember, do you have a switch? Mario Odyssey for example I believe will show you arrows on the ground or something of where to go next, and if you fall you lose some life points that regenerate if you just wait it out. Something like Breath of the Wild allows you to get lost but it also kind of trains you to try to use landmarks and there's not really a set order to do things in so I think that's fine.

The original Dead Space had a button to show you where to go if you got lost, I"m not sure if the remake has it but I'd guess so.
I found Odyssey too hard Even with the extra help turned on. I think you can fall on that one. BOTW I died too quickly. And kept falling.

Forgot to mention, would prefer PC.
GatorDeb is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-06-23, 04:39 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Posts: 40,653
Received 1,371 Likes on 1,072 Posts
Re: Games where you can't get lost?
Originally Posted by GatorDeb View Post
I found Odyssey too hard Even with the extra help turned on. I think you can fall on that one.

Forgot to mention, would prefer PC.
You can fall, but as I mentioned it's not instant death, and you can regenerate health. But if you don't want any jumping at all yeah Mario isn't for you, I get it.
fujishig is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-06-23, 04:40 PM
  #6  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
GatorDeb's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2001
Location: The "Real" Vice City
Posts: 16,963
Received 94 Likes on 65 Posts
Re: Games where you can't get lost?
Originally Posted by fujishig View Post
You can fall, but as I mentioned it's not instant death, and you can regenerate health. But if you don't want any jumping at all yeah Mario isn't for you, I get it.
The problem is eventually you have to get through the area, and I can't jump that well. I have NO coordination.
GatorDeb is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-06-23, 04:43 PM
  #7  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Posts: 40,653
Received 1,371 Likes on 1,072 Posts
Re: Games where you can't get lost?
I'm assuming you mean open world stuff which usually by design will let you wander off to your heart's content (and are sometimes punishingly hard), but like I said before games like Dead Space and Bioshock have an objective pointer (but the difficulty is still there). Otherwise have you tried visual novels or more straighforward rpgs?

Or maybe (and I'm not being facetious) one of the Lego games?
fujishig is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-06-23, 04:45 PM
  #8  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
GatorDeb's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2001
Location: The "Real" Vice City
Posts: 16,963
Received 94 Likes on 65 Posts
Re: Games where you can't get lost?
Originally Posted by fujishig View Post
I'm assuming you mean open world stuff which usually by design will let you wander off to your heart's content (and are sometimes punishingly hard), but like I said before games like Dead Space and Bioshock have an objective pointer (but the difficulty is still there). Otherwise have you tried visual novels or more straighforward rpgs?

Or maybe (and I'm not being facetious) one of the Lego games?
I found Bioshock too hard And I got stuck in one of the Lego adventure levels where the lego started sinking down as you crossed it.

Sigh. I'm not joing about any of this.
GatorDeb is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Video Game Talk
View Next Unread
Nintendo Switch: Building a New Generation of Hardware from Scratch

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.