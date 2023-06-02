Games where you can't get lost?
I like games like Elden Ring and Fallout but I end up not playing them because I can't figure out where to go next. What are some games like that but really easy to figure out how to get from point A to point B? I also hate games where I can fall, I want games where I can't fall off.
I don't remember, do you have a switch? Mario Odyssey for example I believe will show you arrows on the ground or something of where to go next, and if you fall you lose some life points that regenerate if you just wait it out. Something like Breath of the Wild allows you to get lost but it also kind of trains you to try to use landmarks and there's not really a set order to do things in so I think that's fine.
The original Dead Space had a button to show you where to go if you got lost, I"m not sure if the remake has it but I'd guess so.
Pong
Forgot to mention, would prefer PC.
I'm assuming you mean open world stuff which usually by design will let you wander off to your heart's content (and are sometimes punishingly hard), but like I said before games like Dead Space and Bioshock have an objective pointer (but the difficulty is still there). Otherwise have you tried visual novels or more straighforward rpgs?
Sigh. I'm not joing about any of this.
