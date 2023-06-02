Re: Games where you can't get lost?

I don't remember, do you have a switch? Mario Odyssey for example I believe will show you arrows on the ground or something of where to go next, and if you fall you lose some life points that regenerate if you just wait it out. Something like Breath of the Wild allows you to get lost but it also kind of trains you to try to use landmarks and there's not really a set order to do things in so I think that's fine.



The original Dead Space had a button to show you where to go if you got lost, I"m not sure if the remake has it but I'd guess so.