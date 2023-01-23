Wwe 2k23

The usual three editions will be released. Icon, deluxe and standard. I just bought 2K22 last month when it was on sale in the PlayStation store, so I doubt I will be getting this one unless they release something mind blowing.Edit: Moderators, can you please fix the title to WWE 2K23? I had that for the title, but when it was posted, it somehow got moved to lowercase letters. Thank you.