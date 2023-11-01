Next Generation magazine's top 25 games of 2000 - what did you play?

Spoiler:

Age of Wonders (PC)

Baldurs Gate II: Shadows of Amn (PC)

Crash Team Racing (PS1)

Crimson Skies (PC)

Dead or Alive 2 (Dreamcast)

Deus Ex (PC)

Diablo II (PC)

Final Fantasy IX (PS1)

FreeSpace 2 (PC)

Madden NFL 2001 (PS2)

NFL 2K1 (Dreamcast)

Planetscape: Torment (PC)

Quake III Arena (PC)

Resident Evil  Code: Veronica (Dreamcast)

Samba de Amigo (Dreamcast)

San Francisco Rush 2049 (Dreamcast)

Sega GT (Dreamcast)

Shenmue (Dreamcast)

SSX (PS2)

SWAT 3: Close Quarter Battle (PC)

Tony Hawks Pro Skater (Dreamcast)

Tony Hawks Pro Skater 2 (PS1)

Ultimate Fighting Championship (Dreamcast)

Virtua Tennis (PC)





Next Generation was a great magazine which folded in 2001. Anything that they awarded 5 stars to was worth checking out. This youtube video goes over footage of the games while quoting the magazine's thoughts:The list of games:I didn't play PC games at the time but definitely Crash Team Racing, Tony Hawk 1 and 2, Shenmue, Virtua Tennis, are standouts. But the gameplay footage from the video above makes me think some of these games still hold up, or at makes me interested in the newer games in the series. Which of these did you play back then, and what still holds up?