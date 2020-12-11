120 HZ - Do you see a noticable difference?
#1
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Feb 2004
Location: Western N.Y.
Posts: 6,529
Received 95 Likes on 56 Posts
120 HZ - Do you see a noticable difference?
Decided to post this topic here as well as I did the same in the 4k theater gear sub forum. I just wanted to ask for those of you who have a 120Hz TV....do you notice any huge difference in quality of gaming? I'm waiting for more input in this before I run out and spend money another TV. The series X looks amazing on my current TV and I'm not sure what would improve by just having 120hz. I've read it's primarily noticeable in first person shooter games but for movies and other games - there's not much of a difference.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off