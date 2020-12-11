DVD Talk Forum

Old 01-11-23, 09:40 PM
Rival11
 
120 HZ - Do you see a noticable difference?
Decided to post this topic here as well as I did the same in the 4k theater gear sub forum. I just wanted to ask for those of you who have a 120Hz TV....do you notice any huge difference in quality of gaming? I'm waiting for more input in this before I run out and spend money another TV. The series X looks amazing on my current TV and I'm not sure what would improve by just having 120hz. ​​​​​​​I've read it's primarily noticeable in first person shooter games but for movies and other games - there's not much of a difference.
