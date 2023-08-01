DVD Talk Forum

Canceled Video Games You Want To Play

Canceled Video Games You Want To Play

   
Old 01-08-23, 10:08 PM
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 37,344
Received 103 Likes on 83 Posts
Canceled Video Games You Want To Play
I was recently watching the leaked pitch demo for Prince of Persia: Redemption and wishing I'd get to play it some day.



It also made me think of this cancelled Star Wars game:



This all got me wondering, what other games were either pitched or in development that everyone here still wish they got to play?
