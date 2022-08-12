JUDAS: Official Reveal Trailer - Xbox Series X/S, PS5 & PC
#1
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Inglewood, Ca.
Posts: 7,938
Received 129 Likes on 119 Posts
JUDAS: Official Reveal Trailer - Xbox Series X/S, PS5 & PC
Oh Fuck Yeah!
Judas is a single player, narrative first person shooter developed by Ghost Story Games, a studio led by Ken Levine, Creative Director of System Shock 2, BioShock, and BioShock Infinite. A disintegrating starship. A desperate escape plan. You are the mysterious and troubled Judas. Your only hope for survival is to make or break alliances with your worst enemies. Will you work together to fix what you broke – or will you leave it to burn?
Last edited by gerrythedon; 12-09-22 at 12:01 AM.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off