South Park : Snow Day! (Co-Op 3D Game) - 2024 (PC, PS5, XSX/S)
South Park: Snow Day is a 3D Co-Op Multiplayer Game Coming Next Year
Cartman and crew are back.After an initial tease at its showcase last year, publisher THQ Nordic has revealed South Park: Snow Day, a new 3D co-op multiplayer game coming to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S next year.
South Park: Snow Day focuses on Cartman and the crew as they celebrate not having school for the day, thanks to inclement weather. While not much is known about the game, it appears to be fantasy-inspired as Cartman is shown wearing his Grand Wizard King costume while other children in the trailer are shown wearing fantasy-inspired outfits.
South Park: Snow Day is developed by Question Games, a studio whose previous projects include 2015's The Magic Circle, a fantasy puzzle game, and The Blackout Club, a first-person co-op horror game released in 2019.
This is the most recent South Park game made for consoles, following the 2017 release of South Park: The Fractured but Whole, a 2D turn-based RPG by Ubisoft. While the most recent game based on the South Park IP was the free-to-play RTS title South Park: Phone Destroyer, released in 2017 for Android and iOS.
South Park: Snow Day was one of a handful of games THQ Nordic announced at its digital showcase today. For more information on the event, check out our Everything Announced roundup.
I loved the first South Park game. I never got around to playing the second game even though I own it. I'll definitely check this out one.
