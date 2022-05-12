Microsoft raising prices to $69.99
Microsoft raising prices to $69.99
Per IGN:
Maybe they would've done it in 2022 if they'd released anything. But at least there's Game Pass.
Xbox is preparing to join other major games publishers in raising the prices of its major new first-party titles from $60 to $70.
Beginning in 2023, games built for Xbox Series X|S including Forza Motorsport, Redfall, and Starfield will cost $69.99 USD at launch. While Xbox has noted that regional pricing may differ, it has not yet given specifics for other countries.
"This price reflects the content, scale, and technical complexity of these titles," a Microsoft spokesperson told IGN. "As with all games developed by our teams at Xbox, they will also be available with Game Pass the same day they launch."
