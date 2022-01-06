DVD Talk Forum

Madden NFL 23

Madden NFL 23

   
Old 06-01-22, 09:02 AM
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 69,527
Received 1,701 Likes on 1,252 Posts
Madden NFL 23
The late John Madden will be the cover star




Trailer will be posted tomorrow

Old 06-01-22, 09:05 AM
Join Date: Jan 2001
Posts: 16,344
Received 413 Likes on 301 Posts
Re: Madden NFL 23
That's awesome. Too bad the game will be a micro-transaction filled waste of money.
