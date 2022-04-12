Favorite weapons in videogames?

I was playing as Kratos in God of War and love the Stormbreaker like axe he has. but, it got me thinking of some favorites at of all the shooters or games that use shooting as a technique i've played. i do like a good sniper rifle and Borderlands has plenty of those and other great guns. love a good shotgun as well, but can't recall a particular game i've loved it in. probably most effective in Resident Evil 4, but i am sure other great weapons out there that you just love...

