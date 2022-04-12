Favorite weapons in videogames?
#1
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 46,758
Received 608 Likes on 522 Posts
Favorite weapons in videogames?
I was playing as Kratos in God of War and love the Stormbreaker like axe he has. but, it got me thinking of some favorites at of all the shooters or games that use shooting as a technique i've played. i do like a good sniper rifle and Borderlands has plenty of those and other great guns. love a good shotgun as well, but can't recall a particular game i've loved it in. probably most effective in Resident Evil 4, but i am sure other great weapons out there that you just love...
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off