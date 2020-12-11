DVD Talk Forum

CONTROL 2: Xbox Series S/X, PS5 & PC

CONTROL 2: Xbox Series S/X, PS5 & PC

   
11-11-22, 11:26 PM
CONTROL 2: Xbox Series S/X, PS5 & PC

Remedy Announces Control 2 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC

Revealed in a blog post, Remedy and 505 Games are co-developing and co-publishing the sequel which was previously known as Codename Heron and thought to be a spin-off rather than a second mainline game.

"With Control 2, well take another leap into the unknown," said game director Mikael Kasurinen on Remedy's website.. "Itll be an unexpected journey. Itll take a while, but to put it mildly, this is the most exciting project Ive ever worked on. Its still early days, but it will be worth the wait."

We have signed an agreement with 505 Games to co-develop and co-publish Control 2, a sequel to Control. Read the announcement: https://t.co/UD1iFHvCeH

This is a very exciting moment for us! Mikael Kasurinen, Game Director of the franchise, tells more: https://t.co/KJCHIWgBlU pic.twitter.com/TuTEMr1tjv
 Remedy Entertainment (@remedygames)
Remedy confirmed earlier in November that Control 2 is still in the concept stage, meaning the game hasn't entered active development and is therefore likely still years away.It has a budget of 50 million (around $52 million), which is up significantly from the original game's $30 million. For context, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt cost $81 million while Red Dead Redemption cost between $80 and $100 million.

It's not the only Control game in development, however, as Codename Condor is an upcoming four player, cooperative PvE title that was announced in summer 2021.


https://www.ign.com/articles/remedy-...-series-and-pc
11-11-22, 11:35 PM
Re: CONTROL 2: Xbox Series S/X, PS5 & PC
Fuck yeah!!!!
11-11-22, 11:36 PM
Re: CONTROL 2: Xbox Series S/X, PS5 & PC
Sweet!

Hopefully the environments will be a little more varied this time, literally my only complaint about that fantastic og title.
11-11-22, 11:40 PM
Re: CONTROL 2: Xbox Series S/X, PS5 & PC
save me a page or two of space please and thank you.
