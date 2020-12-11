CONTROL 2: Xbox Series S/X, PS5 & PC
#1
Remedy Announces Control 2 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PCRevealed in a blog post, Remedy and 505 Games are co-developing and co-publishing the sequel which was previously known as Codename Heron and thought to be a spin-off rather than a second mainline game.
"With Control 2, well take another leap into the unknown," said game director Mikael Kasurinen on Remedy's website.. "Itll be an unexpected journey. Itll take a while, but to put it mildly, this is the most exciting project Ive ever worked on. Its still early days, but it will be worth the wait."
We have signed an agreement with 505 Games to co-develop and co-publish Control 2, a sequel to Control. Read the announcement: https://t.co/UD1iFHvCeH
This is a very exciting moment for us! Mikael Kasurinen, Game Director of the franchise, tells more: https://t.co/KJCHIWgBlU pic.twitter.com/TuTEMr1tjv
Remedy Entertainment (@remedygames)
It's not the only Control game in development, however, as Codename Condor is an upcoming four player, cooperative PvE title that was announced in summer 2021.
https://www.ign.com/articles/remedy-...-series-and-pc
#2
Re: CONTROL 2: Xbox Series S/X, PS5 & PC
Fuck yeah!!!!
#3
Re: CONTROL 2: Xbox Series S/X, PS5 & PC
Sweet!
Hopefully the environments will be a little more varied this time, literally my only complaint about that fantastic og title.
#4
Re: CONTROL 2: Xbox Series S/X, PS5 & PC
save me a page or two of space please and thank you.
