Soon you can have Ultraman officially fight Godzilla
#1
DVD Talk Reviewer/ Admin
Thread Starter
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Greenville, South Cackalack
Posts: 28,035
Received 1,678 Likes on 1,101 Posts
Soon you can have Ultraman officially fight Godzilla
Passion Republic Games has announced GigaBash downloadable content Ultraman 4 Characters Pack, which will feature four new playable characters from Tsuburaya Productions Ultraman franchise. It will launch on November 8.
(source: Gematsu)
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off