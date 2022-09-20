Iron Man (EA/Motive)

Quote:

We're thrilled to share that an all-new single-player, third-person, action-adventure Iron Man video game is now in early development at Montreal-based Motive Studio. The team is being led by Olivier Proulx, who brings experience working on past Marvel titles like Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, and is joined by a dedicated team of passionate industry veterans including Ian Frazier, Maëlenn Lumineau, and JF Poirier at the studio.



Developed in collaboration with Marvel Games, the game will feature an original narrative that taps into the rich history of Iron Man, channeling the complexity, charisma, and creative genius of Tony Stark, and enabling players to feel what it's like to truly play as Iron Man.





"We are thrilled to collaborate with the talented team at Motive Studio to bring their original vision of one of Marvel's most important, powerful and beloved characters," said Bill Rosemann, Vice President and Creative Director at Marvel Games. "Their experience delivering both established entertainment worlds and thrilling gameplay — combined with their authentic passion for the armored icon — will fuel our quest to deliver a love letter to a legendary hero in the form of the ultimate Iron Man video game."



Motive Studio brings their talent and excitement for creating fan-favorite worlds for players to explore and be their own hero, with experience developing titles like Star Wars™: Squadrons and the upcoming Dead Space remake on January 27, 2023.



"It's an honor and privilege to have the opportunity to make a video game based on one of the most iconic Super Heroes in entertainment today," said Olivier Proulx, Executive Producer. "We have a great opportunity to create a new and unique story that we can call our own. Marvel is encouraging us to create something fresh. We have a lot of freedom, which is so engaging for the team."



The game is currently in the pre-production phase and we'll have more updates as we get further along in development. This is an exciting new collaboration between Marvel and Electronic Arts, with Iron Man being the first of several new games. Motive is actively growing their team and you can check out open positions on their website if you're interested in helping them craft the ultimate Iron Man video game adventure.