New Hampshire Artists Transform Building Into Real-Life 'Donkey Kong' Level
Cool!
Artists led by the nonprofit Positive Street Art reportedly spent about 100 hours over a two-week period on the homage to Donkey Kong.
Re: New Hampshire Artists Transform Building Into Real-Life 'Donkey Kong' Level
Though my geek gamer brain says there's just no way to complete this level :P
Re: New Hampshire Artists Transform Building Into Real-Life 'Donkey Kong' Level
Do you mean because Donkey Kong is in the way?
Re: New Hampshire Artists Transform Building Into Real-Life 'Donkey Kong' Level
Re: New Hampshire Artists Transform Building Into Real-Life 'Donkey Kong' Level
But yes, cool concept.
Now somebody do Q-Bert
