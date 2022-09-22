DVD Talk Forum

New Hampshire Artists Transform Building Into Real-Life 'Donkey Kong' Level

   
New Hampshire Artists Transform Building Into Real-Life 'Donkey Kong' Level
Cool!

New Hampshire Artists Transform Building Into Real-Life 'Donkey Kong' Level
Artists led by the nonprofit Positive Street Art reportedly spent about 100 hours over a two-week period on the homage to Donkey Kong.


Re: New Hampshire Artists Transform Building Into Real-Life 'Donkey Kong' Level
Though my geek gamer brain says there's just no way to complete this level :P
Re: New Hampshire Artists Transform Building Into Real-Life 'Donkey Kong' Level


Do you mean because Donkey Kong is in the way?
Re: New Hampshire Artists Transform Building Into Real-Life 'Donkey Kong' Level
Though my geek gamer brain says there's just no way to complete this level :P
Lol, that was my first thought as well.
Re: New Hampshire Artists Transform Building Into Real-Life 'Donkey Kong' Level
Do you mean because Donkey Kong is in the way?
Mario can't use those half-ladders. The only usable ladders are on the level above Donkey Kong.
Re: New Hampshire Artists Transform Building Into Real-Life 'Donkey Kong' Level
Mario can't use those half-ladders. The only usable ladders are on the level above Donkey Kong.
Oh, I thought he could climb up the girders...

Looks like they just wanted to represent the game and characters in the best areas, otherwise yeah, its all wrong.
Re: New Hampshire Artists Transform Building Into Real-Life 'Donkey Kong' Level
Oh, I thought he could climb up the girders...

Looks like they just wanted to represent the game and characters in the best areas, otherwise yeah, its all wrong.
Yeah, even if he good use the girders, he'd run into Kong and if that didn't kill him he couldn't jump over the double stacked barrels anyway

But yes, cool concept.

Now somebody do Q-Bert
