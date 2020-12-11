DVD Talk Forum

Amazon set to purchase Electronic Arts (UPDATE! Debunked)

   
Old 08-26-22, 06:11 AM
Amazon set to purchase Electronic Arts (UPDATE! Debunked)
Old 08-26-22, 06:43 AM
re: Amazon set to purchase Electronic Arts (UPDATE! Debunked)
Could this be the end of EA? Amazon has shown they don’t not know how to manage a videogame company.
Old 08-26-22, 08:44 AM
re: Amazon set to purchase Electronic Arts (UPDATE! Debunked)
All the folks recently hired by Amazon for their NFL broadcasts must be licking their lips at the idea of being the new announcers on Madden as well.
Old 08-26-22, 08:46 AM
Dan
re: Amazon set to purchase Electronic Arts (UPDATE! Debunked)
Maybe not??
Old 08-26-22, 09:10 AM
re: Amazon set to purchase Electronic Arts (UPDATE! Debunked)
This isnt USA TODAYs reporting. The For the Win sports blog outsources gaming coverage to a Swedish company called GLHF, so its a third-party post on a sports blog on a USAT subdomain.

Cant imagine this is doing wonders for GLHF lining up more outlets to post on, though if it somehow winds up being accurate?
Old 08-26-22, 10:21 AM
Re: Amazon set to purchase Electronic Arts (UPDATE! Debunked)
