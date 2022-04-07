DVD Talk Forum

Dominion (Android, PC).

Dominion (Android, PC).

   
07-04-22, 11:58 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
GatorDeb's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2001
Location: The "Real" Vice City
Posts: 16,830
Received 57 Likes on 45 Posts
Dominion (Android, PC).
I'm obsessed. Someone taught me how to play today with a physical copy and I've been playing the easy AI on the phone and the PC and winning and losing against the "easy AI" pretty evenly. Too bad the expansions don't cross over. If I'm still playing in two months I'll add an expansion a month for each or for the one I play most. I have 56.5 hours on Splendor and this game reminds of it (and recommended by the same friend). I won't get the physical copies because they wouldn't survive two toddlers.
