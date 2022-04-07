Dominion (Android, PC).

I'm obsessed. Someone taught me how to play today with a physical copy and I've been playing the easy AI on the phone and the PC and winning and losing against the "easy AI" pretty evenly. Too bad the expansions don't cross over. If I'm still playing in two months I'll add an expansion a month for each or for the one I play most. I have 56.5 hours on Splendor and this game reminds of it (and recommended by the same friend). I won't get the physical copies because they wouldn't survive two toddlers.