Tabletop Simulator with AI.

I saw this on sale for 8 bucks and thought hey at least I can play backgammon with the AI. Bought it and nope, denied, no AI for the games it comes with. So then I went well eight bucks wasted.THEN I find Azul fully scripted with an AI which always beats me every single time but still I now can play Azul anytime without coordinating with anyone. Eight bucks well spent.What is a good way to find out "workshops" (trying to use the lingo) that have a fully working AI? I've found the workshop browser on Steam to be lacking and hard to use for my needs, I've googled around, etc.