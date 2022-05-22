DVD Talk Forum

Panic Playdate

05-22-22, 08:11 PM
Panic Playdate


Has anyone purchased a Playdate yet? I'm very interested, but they're sold out and only taking preorders for 2023 with a full deposit of the purchase price $179. I think it looks really cool and gives off classic Game Boy vibes. It also comes with 24 games. https://play.date/
