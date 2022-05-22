Panic Playdate
#1
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: Nashville and Crossville, TN
Posts: 6,972
Received 243 Likes on 190 Posts
Panic Playdate
Has anyone purchased a Playdate yet? I'm very interested, but they're sold out and only taking preorders for 2023 with a full deposit of the purchase price $179. I think it looks really cool and gives off classic Game Boy vibes. It also comes with 24 games. https://play.date/
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off