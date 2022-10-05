DVD Talk Forum

EA ending partnership with FIFA

Old 05-10-22, 02:53 PM
EA ending partnership with FIFA
Starting in 2023, it will be called EA Sports FC without the FIFA licensing. However, EA still has individual licenses with the Premier League, Bundesliga, LaLiga, UEFA and more.

Re: EA ending partnership with FIFA
Wasn't so much EA ending it as it was the two parties not agreeing on a new contract. FIFA has already spoken out and said something to the effect of "Only the game with the FIFA name will be the best" or some nonsense like that. Sounds like it was a bad breakup.
Re: EA ending partnership with FIFA
It looks like the licensing will be up for grabs for another company to take the name at least…
Re: EA ending partnership with FIFA
Yeah. Too bad PES turned into a dumpster fire.
