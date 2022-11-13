DVD Talk Forum

View Poll Results: Multi-console ownerswhich one do you like best?
XBSX
0
0%
PS5
1
100.00%
Switch
0
0%
PC
0
0%
Like them both or all the same.
0
0%
What are you high?
0
0%
Voters: 1. You may not vote on this poll

11-13-22, 05:40 PM
OldBoy
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 46,492
Received 587 Likes on 507 Posts
Multi-console ownerswhich one do you like best?
If you had to pick one to bring on a desert island, which one you go with?

I’m thinking more and more, it could be PS5. I’ve really gotten bored of XBOX’s output.

And yes I know PC is not a console, but people sometimes only game on them.
11-13-22, 06:08 PM
lwhy?
 
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: Nashville and Crossville, TN
Posts: 7,783
Received 364 Likes on 288 Posts
Re: Multi-console ownerswhich one do you like best?
I have a Switch and a PS5. I prefer the PS5.
