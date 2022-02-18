Flight sim background update?
#1
New Member
Thread Starter
Join Date: Mar 2022
Posts: 8
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Flight sim background update?
I hear people have zero issues and Flightsim updates in the background fine but mine doesnt. All my games update fine but unless I have this game open it wont update
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off