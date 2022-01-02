MLB The Show 22

With MLB The Show 22, you now can easily move from platform to platform and keep access to your entire inventory of cards, and the MLB The Show Account allows you to do so. Just create your MLB The Show Account on TheShow.com and link your PlayStation, Xbox, and/or Nintendo Switch and you are all set. While you are creating your new linked account, make sure you sign-up for The Scouting Report, so we can send you all the latest MLB The Show 22 information, and subscribers also get an exclusive pack each month starting in April.

Nintendo Switch fans can now join in with Xbox and PlayStation fans to play against each other online with cross-platform play in MLB The Show 22*. In addition, cross progression allows you to earn and use any earned content on any platform or generation (this excludes PS5 and Xbox Series X|S exclusive features like Stadium Creator). With cross saves you can transfer a save file for Road to the Show or Franchise mode to a different console.

Shohei Ohtani’s 2021 season was one for the ages. Hitting 46 home runs, 100 RBI’s, and stealing 26 bases while also having a 9-2 record on the mound with a 3.18 ERA and 156 strikeouts.It has been said, “The man on top of the mountain didn’t fall there.” Ohtani might seem like an overnight success here in the US but he’s been climbing the impossible mountain since his teenage years attending Hanamaki Higashi High School in Japan.After having one of the greatest seasons in the history of Major League Baseball, Shohei Ohtani was really the only obvious choice to grace the cover of MLB The Show 22.Today, we are thrilled to announce that MLB The Show 22 launches on April 5th, 2022. The Standard Edition on Nintendo Switch is $59.99 USD/$79.99 CAD. The Standard Edition on last gen consoles is $59.99 USD/$79.99 CAD. The Standard Edition on current gen consoles is $69.99 USD/$89.99 CAD.MLB The Show 22 Standard Edition on Nintendo Switch and on last gen consoles comes with the game and 5,000 stubs.MLB The Show 22 Standard Edition on current gen consoles comes with the game, 10,000 stubs, and 5 The Show Packs.For the second year in a row, MLB The Show is expanding to a new platform and will give fans a new way to play! MLB The Show 22 will be available on Nintendo Switch for the first time.You’ll now be able to take this acclaimed baseball franchise with you wherever you go.