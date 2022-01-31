Video games that aren't the same when not played on the original console with the original controllers?
#1
Senior Member
Thread Starter
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Colorado
Posts: 849
Likes: 0
Received 12 Likes on 10 Posts
Video games that aren't the same when not played on the original console with the original controllers?
Most video games can be ported to other consoles without really losing anything major in the porting process. However, some video games make extensive use of a unique feature in the original console or controllers resulting in a unique gameplay experience. What video games are just not the same experience if they are not played on the original console using the original controllers? Thanks to anyone that replies.
#2
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Port Charles, NY.
Posts: 6,915
Received 128 Likes on 98 Posts
Re: Video games that aren't the same when not played on the original console with the original controller
The NES is the first thing that comes to mind. You don't get the same gaming experience using a knockoff controller IMO.
#3
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 44,816
Received 376 Likes on 333 Posts
Re: Video games that aren't the same when not played on the original console with the original controller
Resident Evil 4. Easy. Fell in love with Gamecube using Wavebird. Beat it dozen times. Played on 360. Quit within minutes. Just couldn’t get back into it with controls. I’ll give this remake a go of course and I’m sure I’ll like. But, my beloved port was not the same at all. Just felt way off. The mechanics or whatever.
#4
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 42,602
Received 503 Likes on 401 Posts
Re: Video games that aren't the same when not played on the original console with the original controller
Resident Evil 4. Easy. Fell in love with Gamecube using Wavebird. Beat it dozen times. Played on 360. Quit within minutes. Just couldnt get back into it with controls. Ill give this remake a go of course and Im sure Ill like. But, my beloved port was not the same at all. Just felt way off. The mechanics or whatever.
#5
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Join Date: Feb 2004
Posts: 6,169
Received 257 Likes on 158 Posts
Re: Video games that aren't the same when not played on the original console with the original controller
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off