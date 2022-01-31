DVD Talk Forum

Video games that aren't the same when not played on the original console with the original controllers?

Video games that aren't the same when not played on the original console with the original controllers?

   
01-31-22, 05:50 PM
Join Date: Sep 2009
Video games that aren't the same when not played on the original console with the original controllers?
Most video games can be ported to other consoles without really losing anything major in the porting process. However, some video games make extensive use of a unique feature in the original console or controllers resulting in a unique gameplay experience. What video games are just not the same experience if they are not played on the original console using the original controllers? Thanks to anyone that replies.
01-31-22, 06:00 PM
Join Date: Aug 2004
Re: Video games that aren't the same when not played on the original console with the original controller
The NES is the first thing that comes to mind. You don't get the same gaming experience using a knockoff controller IMO.
01-31-22, 06:03 PM
Join Date: Dec 2003
Re: Video games that aren't the same when not played on the original console with the original controller
Resident Evil 4. Easy. Fell in love with Gamecube using Wavebird. Beat it dozen times. Played on 360. Quit within minutes. Just couldn’t get back into it with controls. I’ll give this remake a go of course and I’m sure I’ll like. But, my beloved port was not the same at all. Just felt way off. The mechanics or whatever.
01-31-22, 06:05 PM
Join Date: May 2001
Re: Video games that aren't the same when not played on the original console with the original controller
Originally Posted by OldBoy View Post
Resident Evil 4. Easy. Fell in love with Gamecube using Wavebird. Beat it dozen times. Played on 360. Quit within minutes. Just couldnt get back into it with controls. Ill give this remake a go of course and Im sure Ill like. But, my beloved port was not the same at all. Just felt way off. The mechanics or whatever.
It's pretty rad on the Oculus Quest 2.

01-31-22, 06:10 PM
Join Date: Feb 2004
Re: Video games that aren't the same when not played on the original console with the original controller
Originally Posted by Sonny Corinthos View Post
The NES is the first thing that comes to mind. You don't get the same gaming experience using a knockoff controller IMO.
Atari's paddle controller games ported to a digital left/right stick. Arcade games with analog like Tempest, Centipede or Breakout/Arkanoid.
