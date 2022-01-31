DVD Talk Forum

Action Arcade Wrestling (PS4, XB1, Switch,PC)

Action Arcade Wrestling (PS4, XB1, Switch,PC)

   
01-31-22, 11:37 AM
Action Arcade Wrestling (PS4, XB1, Switch,PC)
This indy wrestling game has been out on PC for 2 years and has been ported to PS4 and XB1 and in February, is getting released on Switch. Looks interesting. Has anyone played it?




Only downside I've read so far is that the CAW is done online and then it's downloaded to the ports.
