Action Arcade Wrestling (PS4, XB1, Switch,PC)
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2015
Posts: 12,077
Received 656 Likes on 454 Posts
Action Arcade Wrestling (PS4, XB1, Switch,PC)
This indy wrestling game has been out on PC for 2 years and has been ported to PS4 and XB1 and in February, is getting released on Switch. Looks interesting. Has anyone played it?
Only downside I've read so far is that the CAW is done online and then it's downloaded to the ports.
Only downside I've read so far is that the CAW is done online and then it's downloaded to the ports.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off