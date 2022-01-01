DVD Talk Forum

What Are You Playing? (January 2022)

What Are You Playing? (January 2022)

   
What Are You Playing? (January 2022)
Im trying to finish up Ghost of Tsushima. Im finishing up Act 2 but Im taking my time, trying to complete all of the characters and mythical quests too.

I also bought MK11 with all of the DLC so that will be next eventually.
re: What Are You Playing? (January 2022)
BTW, can a Mod change the year on this thread. My bad.
Re: What Are You Playing? (January 2022)
^ Done!

I have a pretty enormous backlog right now, between holiday gifts and Black Friday sales. Im hoping to slash that in half or so.

At the top of my January list are Guardians of the Galaxy, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Halo Infinite, and Metroid Dread.

Ive been having a blast playing Mario Golf on the Switch with my wife, and we have a couple other co-op games in rotation (Moving Out; whatever Paw Patrol game is on Game Pass) that Im sure well keep chipping away at.
