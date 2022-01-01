Re: What Are You Playing? (January 2022)

^ Done!



I have a pretty enormous backlog right now, between holiday gifts and Black Friday sales. Im hoping to slash that in half or so.



At the top of my January list are Guardians of the Galaxy, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Halo Infinite, and Metroid Dread.



Ive been having a blast playing Mario Golf on the Switch with my wife, and we have a couple other co-op games in rotation (Moving Out; whatever Paw Patrol game is on Game Pass) that Im sure well keep chipping away at.