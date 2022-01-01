What Are You Playing? (January 2022)
What Are You Playing? (January 2022)
Im trying to finish up Ghost of Tsushima. Im finishing up Act 2 but Im taking my time, trying to complete all of the characters and mythical quests too.
I also bought MK11 with all of the DLC so that will be next eventually.
I have a pretty enormous backlog right now, between holiday gifts and Black Friday sales. Im hoping to slash that in half or so.
At the top of my January list are Guardians of the Galaxy, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Halo Infinite, and Metroid Dread.
Ive been having a blast playing Mario Golf on the Switch with my wife, and we have a couple other co-op games in rotation (Moving Out; whatever Paw Patrol game is on Game Pass) that Im sure well keep chipping away at.
