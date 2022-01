Re: What Are You Playing? (January 2022)

^ Done!



I have a pretty enormous backlog right now, between holiday gifts and Black Friday sales. I知 hoping to slash that in half or so.



At the top of my January list are Guardians of the Galaxy, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Halo Infinite, and Metroid Dread.



I致e been having a blast playing Mario Golf on the Switch with my wife, and we have a couple other co-op games in rotation (Moving Out; whatever Paw Patrol game is on Game Pass) that I知 sure we値l keep chipping away at.